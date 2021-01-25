Auckland clergy appointments for 2021

Auckland Bishop Patrick Dunn has announced the appointments of priests to various parishes for 2021.

The Cathedral of Sts Patrick and Joseph will get a new dean — Fr Chris Denham. Fr Denham will also be the parish priest of St Peter’s parish, Waiheke.

Fr Andrew Matthew was moved to St Benedict’s, Newton, replacing Msgr Paul Farmer, who will be retiring, but continuing as vicar for administration for Auckland diocese.

Pa Peter Tipene will move to St Mary, Immaculate Conception parish in Avondale. Fr Mathew Vadakkevettuvazhiyil will become parish priest of Holy Cross, Papatoetoe.

Fr Neil Darragh was appointed parish priest of St Francis de Sales and All Souls in Devonport. Fr John Tollan will move to St John the Baptist in Parnell, replacing Fr Denham.

Fr Emile Frische, MHM, will become parish priest at East Coast Bays, while Fr Raphael Lobo will move to the Hibiscus Coast.

Fr John Dunn will be parish priest of Mother of Perpetual Help, Glendowie, in addition to St Ignatius in St Heliers.

Fr Carlo Cruz was appointed parish priest of St Mary’s, Mt Albert.

Fr Philip Lakra, OFMCap, will be the parish priest of St Patrick’s, Panmure.

Fr Iosefa Euese will be the new parish priest of St Mary’s, Papakura, replacing Fr Peter Murphy, who was recently appointed as spiritual director at Holy Cross Seminary.

Fr Richard Hamil, MSP, was appointed parish priest of the Mid-North parishes, with Fr Richard Cortes, MSP, as assistant parish priest.

Fr James Adayadiel, SDB, will become assistant parish priest of St Paul’s, Massey; Fr Albertus Suprapto, OFMCap, will be assistant parish priest of St John Evangelist, Otara/St Peter Chanel, Clover Park; Fr Ephrem Tigga, OFMCap, will be assistant parish priest in St Joseph’s, Takapuna, and Deacon Thomas Park will be at St Mark’s, Pakuranga.

Fr Euese will be chaplain of the Samoan community, while Fr Matthew will minister at the Tertiary chaplaincy.

Fr John O’Connor will be returning to Christchurch, while Fr Shane Reade, SDB, will be moving back to Australia.

Fr Savelio Tevaga moves to Liston Village and Fr Leo Doyle to St John Vianney House. Fr Andrew Nguyen is retiring from the Vietnamese chaplaincy.