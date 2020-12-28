Burglary saddens P. North community

A break in and theft of $1200 of donated food items from a building near the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Palmerston North has shocked and disappointed not only the Society of St Vincent de Paul, but St James Primary School as well.

The discovery was made by local society president Mike Keenan on November 30, a Sunday morning.

“The burglary most probably happened sometime after midnight on Saturday after the last volunteer left,” he said.

The items stolen included 10 of 15 beautifully arranged Christmas hampers donated by St James Primary School.

The school was saddened to hear of the storeroom burglary, but has not been discouraged.

“Understandably our learners were upset by the news of the theft, but we have been buoyed by their desire to replace the stolen gifts and their natural want to help others less fortunate than themselves,” said principal Tom Sheehan.

The school has been advised by the St Vincent de Paul Society that the response by many has been overwhelming and they don’t need the school to provide replacement food items since they have sufficient to distribute.

The school will continue supporting the Society of St Vincent de Paul in 2021.