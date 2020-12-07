Hamilton diocese clergy shifts for 2021

Hamilton Bishop Stephen Lowe has announced the following clergy shifts in the diocese.

Fr Fernando Alombro is appointed parish priest of St Patrick’s Parish, Putaruru, and parish priest of St Pius X Parish, Tokoroa.

Fr Alombro is replacing Fr Vincent Jones who is going to be parish priest of Immaculate Conception Parish in Taumaranui.

Fr Lawrie Bishop is appointed assistant parish priest of Holy Angels Parish, Matamata.

Fr Alfonso Dujali MSP will become parish priest of St Mary, Star of the Sea Parish, Gisborne, while Fr Frank Eggleton will be the chaplain at Assisi Atawhai Rest Home, Hamilton with some assistance with hospital chaplaincy and chaplaincy to rest homes.

Fr Eamon Kennedy becomes parish priest of St Columba’s Parish, Frankton and Holy Name Parish, Raglan, while Fr Thomas Thanniyanickal CMF takes his place as parish priest of the pastoral area of St Mary of the Cross, Rotorua.

Bishop Lowe said the shifts will be effective from the weekend of January 30-31, 2021.