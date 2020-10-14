New Holy Cross pastoral director

The new pastoral director at Holy Cross Seminary is Louisa Rani of Auckland.

Mrs Rani is currently mission support coordinator in the pastoral services group of Auckland diocese. She is to continue this role on a part-time basis, while she works two days a week on secondment at the seminary.

As pastoral director, Mrs Rani will oversee the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of practical pastoral experience while students are in the seminary and when they are on pastoral placement.

The role was previously held by Br Mark McKeon, FSC, who was appointed as director of human formation at the seminary earlier this year.