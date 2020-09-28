NZ Catholic Newspaper

Celebration of Sr Rita’s 70 years

17 Rita

by Sr CARMEL COLE, RNDM 

 

On August 15, which is a traditional jubilee date for the Sisters of Our Lady of the Missions, Sister Rita Snelgarcelebrated her diamond jubilee of 70 years of profession. The occasion wasat St Joseph’s church in Dannevirke.It was a beautiful sunny day, and the Dannevirke community was determined to celebrate Sister Rita’s jubilee in grand style. Father Vince Onesi was the main celebrant, and he was joined by Father Michael McVerry, SM. It was a joyous celebration, recounting the faithful service of Sister Rita for 70 years.      

 

She was professed in Christchurch in 1950, and began her teaching years in primary schools in  Hamilton, Morrinsville, Panmure, New Plymouth, and was principal in Huntly, Melville and Hamilton. In the 1960s, she moved into teaching secondary students at Sacred Heart Colleges in Hamilton and New Plymouth. Apart from teaching, SisteRita has also been involved in many other areas of pastoral carefor example, teaching at Mt Eden Prison, and parish work in Turangiwhich brought her to Dannevirke 19 years ago.  She has touched the lives of many people, wherever she has lived and, in return, she has been loved and cared for by the people who have become part of her life.   

 

Mission Sisters made the journefrom Wellington in the south and Hamilton in the north to be with Sr Rita for the jubilee celebration.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

