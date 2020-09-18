St Gianna’s home welcomes first baby

A very special occasion has happened at the recently-opened St Gianna’s Home for Mothers and Babies in Auckland – the first resident of the home has given birth to her first baby.

The news was shared in a message sent out by Family Life International’s Dame Colleen Bayer last month, in which she thanked God and “a magnificent team of medical professionals”.

“This tiny wee baby, who was fighting for her life, has the extra chromosome of unconditional love – she has been blessed with the gift of Down syndrome,” Dame Colleen wrote.

“Mum is very brave. She has shown great courage in accepting life in the face of adversity. She, and her baby, are a sign of hope, love and forgiveness in a world so obsessed with abortion.

“This young family of two face many challenges in life, but with our faithful love and commitment, which is a hallmark of all FLI”s Friends for Life, mother, and her baby daughter, will face their challenges head on and will share their love and joy with this broken world.”

Dame Colleen asked for prayers for “this mum and her precious daughter”.

Saint Gianna’s Home for Mothers and Babies was officially opened and blessed by Auxiliary Bishop Michael Gielen on June 19, the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, as reported by NZ Catholic.

The home provides a safe and positive home for mothers who need urgent accommodation because of their particular situation. Often, the mothers will be vulnerable to suggestions of abortion.

Each mother’s situation is different, and assistance is given to the mother for as long as she needs after the baby is born.