Daughter of saint coming to NZ

The daughter of a saint is coming to New Zealand next month.

Dr Gianna Emanuela Molla, the daughter of St Gianna Beretta Molla, will be the dinner speaker at FLI’s “Go Forward in Hope” pro-life and pro-family conference in Auckland from March 23-26.

According to Family Life International’s website, the conference is scheduled to take place at the Novotel Auckland Ellerslie.

St Gianna Molla gave her life so that her daughter, the Dr Molla who is coming to New Zealand, might live.

According to a CNS report, St Gianna Molla and her husband Pietro had three children in the 1950s.

“But in late 1961, pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, St Gianna, a paediatrician, was diagnosed with a uterine tumour. The couple refused treatment that could have harmed the unborn child. Gianna Emanuela was born in April, 1962 and her mother died one week later of an infection.”

St John Paul II beatified Gianna in 1994 and proclaimed her a saint in 2004. She is the patron saint of mothers, physicians and the unborn.

The FLI website stated that Dr Gianna Emanuela Molla works full time serving the Saint Gianna Foundation as general secretary, and is devoted to sharing the example, testimony and spirituality of her “Saint-Mum”. Formerly, Gianna Emanuela practised as a geriatrician at the Geriatric Institute, “Camillo Golgi” in Abbiategrasso, Milan. In 2003, she left her profession to care for her father Pietro until he died on April 3, 2010, on Holy Saturday, at the age of almost 98.

Dr Molla was scheduled to speak at a similar conference in Auckland in 2018, but had to withdraw at the last minute because of illness.

Among the other speakers at the 2023 conference in Auckland are Maxim Institute director Tim Wilson, immigration, refugee and human rights lawyer Richard McLeod and Human Life International president Fr Shenan Bouquet.

For more information, visit www.fli.org.nz/conference2023/