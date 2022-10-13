De La Salle College wins NZRL title

De La Salle College in south Auckland won the NZRL Secondary Schools boys’ premiership grand final with a 42-6 win over Rotorua Boys’ High School in the final, played in Rotorua on September 3.

De La Salle raced to an early lead through left centre Kaylise Fatialofa, who scored two quick tries in the opening minutes. After finding success on the left edge, De La Salle kept up the pressure, which resulted in Rodney Tuipulotu-Vea scoring a double for himself as De La Salle started to pile on the points.

In the second stanza, the right edge of Rotorua Boys led to points, as MJ Sa’olele Tavae and Haami Herbert-Loza found success down that channel. A late consolation try for Rotorua Boys saw them on the score sheet as De La Salle ran out winners by 42-6.

Kaylise Fatialofa was named as MVP. Kaylise, as well as Tuipulotu-Vea, Malachi Tony, and Ieti Jeff Samuelu from De La Salle were named in the boys’ tournament team. Sio Kali, Keisaia Su’a, ​Alekolasimi Jones, William Piliu and Zackariah Stephenson from St Paul’s College, Auckland, were also named in the team, as were Ngaheke Nepata, Oliver Lawry, Noah Harmer-Campbell and Cooper Te Hau of St Thomas of Canterbury College.