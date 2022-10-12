Young Vinnies step up for canteen service in Napier

When the school canteen lady retired, Sacred Heart College in Napier surveyed its options. The students asked for an online lunch delivery service but, at more than $10 a pop, it was an expensive option. The school principal turned to the Young Vinnies at the school and asked if they could help.

‘”Oh yeah, what days can we have?” said Vinnies youth co-ordinator for Hawkes Bay, Paola Minehan. Paola is often a round the school and is always looking for ways to help out.

The Young Vinnies at the school took the opportunity, and began running the canteen on a Monday and Tuesday. They split into two teams, each having one day a week.

A free cereal breakfast is offered each day and lunch is available for between $2 and $4.50. Just one lunch is offered each day, ranging from soup to nachos to mac and cheese.

“The work is frantic, with students lined up as soon as the bell goes waiting to purchase whatever is being sold that day,” said Paola. “The most popular lunch sold so far has been nachos. Ninety-nine per cent of the time, the meals are sold out.

“Food is prepared by the food tech teacher Sarah Coram-O’Kane. We couldn’t run the project without her.”

Paola said that the students come from different backgrounds and the need varies greatly.

“It’s a mixed bag. There are some well-off families, and some families for whom Monday is a hard day because there is nothing to eat in the cupboard. It’s a nice school, everyone helps out.”

The cost of running the canteen is met several ways. The food preparation and the running of the canteen are done by volunteers, some food comes from Hawke’s Bay Food Rescue, and the local Vinnies conference and area council make a small donation to help buy ingredients each week.

Everyone benefits from the project, said Paola.

“It gives everyone the chance to go to the canteen and buy lunch at a very reasonable cost. And it’s very interesting for the Young Vinnies too. They are learning customer service, cash- and food-handling skills. And if someone is in need, we just give them the lunch. Young Vinnies make those judgement calls.”

As well as the canteen outreach, some families are provided with food parcels as well through Vinnies, said Paola.