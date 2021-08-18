Dunedin Diocesan Pastoral Council on a rural roadshow

by PETER OWENS

“The Rural Ministry Roadshow” is making an impact. The Catholic Church in New Zealand, like other institutions, is undergoing a change in its demographics and activities. The drop in the number of priests in this country, along with rapid change in transportation and population, is causing concern everywhere.

Bishop Michael Dooley has had a very direct approach to the concerns of the Catholic Church in Dunedin diocese. This was first evidenced when, shortly after taking up his position as ordinary of the diocese, he attended the entire weekend of the diocesan Catholic secondary schools’ Bishop’s Shield public speaking and debating competition in Invercargill.

Now the bishop is leading the Dunedin Diocesan Pastoral Council in a series of visits throughout the diocese to find out how the pastoral council can best support the rural communities in the diocese. There are many such communities throughout Otago and Southland.

The “roadshow” is meeting rural parishioners at several venues throughout Dunedin diocese. First of all, these have taken place in Riverton, Mossburn and Gore in Southland. Arrangements have also been made to meet people at Kurow and Waikouaiti in provincial Otago.

This was not some sort of “rally round the flag boys” public relations exercise; it has been well supported by rural Catholic people in Dunedin diocese.

The diocesan pastoral council really wanted to find out what is succeeding from the Church in the rural areas of the deep South. Bishop Dooley is leading the team, but the organisation of the roadshow has been undertaken by Stephanie Swann, a member of the Dunedin Diocesan Pastoral Council.

After the “roadshow” has finished, a report will be compiled for every area visited, and the bishop will release a statement on the exercise. This will be published by NZ Catholic as soon as possible thereafter. People who have attended the “roadshow” so far have all remarked how they have felt that someone really cares about them.