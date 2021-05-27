Fashion to the fore at Chanel College again

by JANE BOURKE

After a year’s hiatus, the Chanel College Young Vinnies Charity Fashion Show has made a comeback.

Across the last two weeks of Term One, Chanel’s Young Vinnies collected clothing donations from students and their families. On the last day of term, the college’s annual fashion show was held to model the donations and celebrate the generosity of the community. With 21 student models from Year 7 to Year 13, one teacher model, four hair and makeup artists and team of five support students, the event was an incredible start to the Young Vinnies year.

The atmosphere was electric with a great time had by everyone. Principal Debi Marshall-Lobb took up the challenge to be the staff model, with a number claiming they will model next year.

The college would like to thank everyone in their school community who donated clothes to make this another successful event. Overall, the school community donated 15 boxes of clothing that were they picked up by the Carterton St Vincent de Paul shop to be sold.