Extension granted for EQ work

A ten-year extension has been granted for the earthquake strengthening of St Gerard’s monastery and church buildings in Oriental Bay in Wellington.

The New Zealand Herald reported that the Wellington City Council granted an extension to the previous 2027 deadline for getting the strengthening work done. The buildings are rated at 20 per cent of the New Building Standard, with anything under 34 per cent being considered earthquake-prone, the article stated.

An estimated $11million is needed for the work, but the amount raised so far is reportedly less than one per cent of this.

The buildings are currently owned by the International Catholic Programme of Evangelisation, and are used as a mission centre. A spokesperson said the ten-year extension is marvellous news.

The article stated that the extension is conditional on limiting the number of people using the building and isolating areas of the highest risk.