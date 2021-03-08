Village dementia care venture in Invercargill

by Peter Owens

While many people in this country are living much longer than formerly, there has been an associated increase in the number of New Zealanders suffering from the effects of dementia. There is growing concern about this, and one of the organisations confronting dementia is the Hawthorndale Care Village Charitable Trust.

One of the movers of the trust is the Calvary Hospital Trust Board, members of which are supporting the setting up in Invercargill of an agedcare facility inspired by the world’s leading Dutch dementia village, De Hogeweyk. This village is world-renowned for its concept of removing the “institutional” aspect. It does this by creating a village in which residents live in small groups, with the pace of life designed for every resident. This means that the residents will live as normal a life as possible prior to their need for care. They will be able to do this in the safety and security of the village.

The Invercargill Calvary Trust Board has been heavily engaged in setting up the village, which is in central Invercargill, and which has received a resource consent for its construction and operation. While the land and buildings at the new village are owned by the Hawthorndale? Care Village, the actual operating of the facility will be undertaken by the Invercargill Calvary Trust Board.

Calvary Hospital was established in Invercargill in the 1960s by the Little Company of Mary. The sisters staffed it until the 1980s, when they withdrew from Invercargill and the facility was handed over to a local board to manage it. The diocese of Dunedin had a part to play on the board, but effectively it was locally run and owned by the community. The existing Calvary board has been working on the proposal for the new site, and an aged-care village that will be modern and able to focus especially on the needs of those with dementia. While there is still fundraising to do, there have been significant donations that have enabled this stage to be reached.

The Little Company of Mary is supportive of this initiative. Dunedin Bishop Michael Dooley said, “If this project goes ahead, the Calvary Hospital site will be sold and the new village will be called the Hawthorndale Care Village. The new village will not be called a Catholic facility, but the diocese is fully supportive of the venture, as it will provide a community-owned facility that continues to operate with the values of the previous hospital. I am pleased to see this initiative happening, and pray that it will proceed, and continue to provide the excellent care that Calvary Hospital has done for the last 70 years.”

Project chair, Sarah Hannan, said in early November that the project had $29million of confirmed funding and $4million left to raise. She confirmed that the trust has launched a campaign to raise the final amount of funding for the project. The campaign hoped to raise awareness about the project through advertising and social media, Ms Hannan said. The project had received some large donations, but every donation would count towards the development of the village, she said.

Its next major fundraising event would be an ILT charity golf tournament on February 12, at Queens Park, with other events for the year yet to be confirmed.

One of the most assiduous promotors of the Hawthorndale Care Village is former international rugby referee, Paddy O’Brien, who is a foundation member of the Calvary trust board. He said that people promoting the facility have been working hard to bring it about.